Tomorrow, Monday, more than 270,000 public school students will begin their school shifts for the second semester, in order to complete their educational journey within their current academic year 2022-2023.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has completed all its preparations to secure an optimal start for the academic semester, as the preparations included ensuring the readiness of the 564 schools to receive students and ensuring that all operational plans developed in advance are ready to receive students.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, congratulated the students on their return to their studies, wishing them success and more achievements in their educational journey.

She indicated that each semester represents an important station through which students approach the realization of their aspirations and the hopes of the state that is betting on them to continue its development and progress. Her Excellency also praised the great efforts made by the educational and administrative cadres and all partners of the educational system since the beginning of the current academic year to upgrade the educational system, support the march of students, empower them and provide them with the best knowledge to continue the march of the country’s distinction and progress in various fields.