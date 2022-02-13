ETTEN-LEUR – A couple of speeders that drove at very high speed on Brabant highways at least a few times before, has still not stopped. Ten days ago, the police said they were investigating images of one of them at Dumpert, but four videos of him have already appeared.











It shows how he causes life-threatening situations, in two cases together with another car, with a Belgian registration number.

Between two cars

In a first video from July last year, the man drove at least 220 kilometers per hour over the Van Brienenoord Bridge near Rotterdam. At the beginning of February, a video was posted in which he drove 195 on the A58 near Roosendaal. In the meantime, he filmed another who did the same, only to brake just in time for a dangerous corner. The filmer’s car then shot through on a two-lane road between two other cars.

A few days later, he posted a video showing him racing down the highway at around 11:30 PM at night. Later, when he drives calmly again, he films himself and says that he is being chased by the police. See also Tesla removes feature that allowed drivers to play video games

At the beginning of February, a video came online in which the man went on the highway at at least 170 kilometers per hour. © Screenshot video



On February 3, the police announced that they were aware of the videos of this so-called ‘Mouse’. A spokesperson for the Zeeland-West-Brabant police said: that there would be an investigation to this man’s behavior.

Overtaking on the hard shoulder

However, he manages to strike again this weekend. He films a car with Belgian registration on the hard shoulder of the A58 near Etten-Leur and follows it at least 190 kilometers per hour. It doesn’t seem to bother him that he overtakes a number of cars on the right. Then they call things to each other, showing that the other car bears the company name of a car dealer in Puurs, Belgium.

It is not yet known whether the police see any reason to conduct a new investigation as a result of the new images. Respondents to Dumpert do call for that. ‘Why should others be the victims of your stupid retarded practices’, one asks. “Sometimes things go wrong, stupid.” See also Blinken warns Russia that an attack on Ukraine will provoke a "united, rapid and massive" response



