Dubai (Union)

The Yalla Group Limited, which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, today announced its initial unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the year 2023, ending on March 31, achieving revenues of 270 million dirhams ($ 73.5 million), with a growth rate of 1.6%. %, which reflects the continuous success of the company in achieving its strategic objectives and developing its operations.

According to the financial statements announced by the “Yalla Limited” group, owner of the largest social networking and gaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, the group’s net profit increased to 73.1 million dirhams, a growth rate of 12.5% ​​compared to the first quarter of last year, which reflects the solid financial performance of the company thanks to Continuous momentum in the growth of its business.

Meanwhile, the non-GAAP profit margin remained high at 34.5%, highlighting the efficiency of the growth strategy and the company’s ability to generate income and disciplined spending.

The average number of monthly active users increased by 12.9% to 33 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to 29.2 million in the first quarter of last year. On the other hand, the number of subscribers to paid services increased by 43.7% to 13.5 million users, compared to 9.4 million users during the same period last year.

Developing new products and platforms

Commenting on these results, Mr. Tao Yang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yalla Group Ltd., expressed his happiness with the results achieved by the company during the first three months of this year, indicating that the company started its new year with strong financial results that reflect its market position and confirm the superiority of its applications and platforms. Especially the Yalla Wella Ludo application. The company’s quarterly revenues exceeded more than 270 million dirhams, exceeding the ceiling of expectations set by the company, although this coincided with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group added that the company has witnessed, during the past seven years, significant stability and remarkable growth in the scope of its business, thanks to the great efforts it is making to enhance the quality of our platforms and expand our user base. He stressed that the company will continue to invest in developing new products and platforms while exploring untapped opportunities in the digital sector throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

Yalla Achievements

For his part, Mr. Saifi Ismail, Chairman of Yalla Group Ltd., expressed his optimism for achieving better results in the coming months, noting that the beginning of the year was a promising beginning in various parts of the world, coinciding with setting new goals that contributed to advancing investment in various economic sectors globally. Ismail added that the Yalla Group has identified two paths to enhance its business growth during the current year. First, we will continue to invest in research and development to enhance the quality of our products, expand our user base and raise the popularity of our products in the Middle East and North African markets. Secondly, we will work to enhance the horizons of cooperation with international Internet companies interested in exploiting emerging opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa region. Through our extensive experience and growing operational capabilities, we can build effective partnerships and cooperation agreements with these institutions to take advantage of all available opportunities in the region.

Ismail announced the launch of a subsidiary games company called “Yalla Games”, which included the first hardcore game for mobile phones called “Age of Legends”, with the aim of enhancing the group’s competitiveness and distinction in the gaming market, which is witnessing great competition that has led to the growth of the global market size, indicating that the revenues of this sector are in In 2022, it exceeded more than $184 billion, and it is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% by 2025, to exceed $211 billion, according to estimates by Newzoo, a company specialized in studying gaming markets.

The head of the Yalla Group added that the gaming industry in the Middle East and North Africa region is witnessing rapid growth more than any other region, with the increase of players and followers at the international level, as evidenced by the increase in the average number of monthly active users of the Yalla Group platforms to 33 million in the first quarter of this year and the increase in the number of subscribers to services. Paid to 13.5 million subscribers.