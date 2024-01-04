It is in our blood: the Elfstedentocht. On Thursday it will be 27 years since 'It pours oan' was last uttered. Who hasn't dreamed of a Tour of Tours ever since? As an alternative, there will be a Dutch Klunen Championship. “Last week I was confronted with the word nostalgia a few times. Then that means it's been a really long time, huh?”

#years #Elfstedentocht #Klunen #39You #it39