It is in our blood: the Elfstedentocht. On Thursday it will be 27 years since 'It pours oan' was last uttered. Who hasn't dreamed of a Tour of Tours ever since? As an alternative, there will be a Dutch Klunen Championship. “Last week I was confronted with the word nostalgia a few times. Then that means it's been a really long time, huh?”
#years #Elfstedentocht #Klunen #39You #it39
Cold | “It's like pins and needles in my throat” – Sanna Lahdenperä can't breathe in the cold
Respiratory symptoms usually start to appear after the frost exceeds fifteen degrees, says Hanna Salminen, communications and development director of...
Leave a Reply