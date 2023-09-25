Podcast The CaseOn February 23, 1996, Mike Duif was found dead in his home in Amersfoort. He was shot in the head several times at close range. Only 27 years later, thanks to undercover agents, a suspect comes to trial.

Mike Duif was one of the ‘tough boys’ from Amersfoort in the 90s. He earns money through smart dealings and shows it: he spends a lot, drives a big BMW and thinks out loud about buying a speedboat. His nickname is ‘the showman’. On February 23, one of his neighbors heard three or four bangs in Mike’s home. When his roommate comes home in the evening, the TV is on loudly in the dark house. When he turns on the light, he sees Mike lying in a pool of blood.

Shortly after the death, a suspect is identified, but he does not appear in court. In 2019, the case will be placed on the so-called cold case calendar, with unsolved cases. Then the police receive a tip: Dave L. allegedly killed Mike. The police send undercover officers to L., who lure him out of the tent. This is how Dave L. comes to court 27 years later.

Reporter Wichard Maassen has been following the case for AD Amersfoortse Courant since 1996: “Dave actually stated little during the hearings. Not literally, but often something like ‘I wasn’t there’. When Mike’s sister looked at him intently during her victim impact statement, he stoically looked past her.”

