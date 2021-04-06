This Monday, April 5, 2021, marks the 27th anniversary of the disappearance of Kurt Cobain, leader of the iconic grunge band Nirvana. The then 27-year-old American artist committed suicide inside his Seattle home in 1994.

The group was hugely successful, with more than 30 million copies sold with just three albums, and became a symbol of youth rebellion. However, the vocalist was going through a crisis: on March 4 of that year he tried to commit suicide and, on March 18, the police went to his home after an incident in which his wife Courtney Love assured that he was going to try again.

Later, Cobain traveled to Los Angeles to begin his rehabilitation, but was briefly at the Exodus Recovery Center. “Just remember, no matter what, I love you,” was the last thing he said to his wife. After climbing a fence, the singer returned to Seattle. However, there are not many certainties about what happened to him in the last 48 hours of his life.

Kurt Cobain led Nirvana, a group that symbolized the youthful rebellion of the time. Photo: broadcast

The interpreter of “Smells like teen spirit” was reported missing and, on April 8, an electrician found his lifeless body in the greenhouse of his home. Cobain had left a farewell letter written in red ink and addressed to Boddah, his imaginary childhood friend. These are some excerpts from the singer’s last message:

“It’s been too long since I’ve been excited listening, creating or writing music, not even doing rock and roll.. I feel incredibly guilty. For example, when the lights go out before the concert and the screams of the audience are heard, they do not affect me as they affected Freddy Mercury, who seemed to love that the public loved and adored him. Which I admire and envy very much. “

“Pretending that I am having a 100% good time would be the worst crime I could imagine. Sometimes I have the feeling that I would have to ‘sign in’ before going on stage. I’ve tried everything to stop that happen. (And I keep trying, believe me Lord, but it’s not enough). “

“In our last three tours I have appreciated all the people I have personally met much more because they are our fans, but despite that I cannot overcome the frustration, guilt and hypersensitivity towards people. There is only good in me and I think I just love people too much. So much so that it makes me feel f ********** sad ”.

Kurt Cobain’s farewell letter was addressed to an imaginary friend. Photo: broadcast

“I can’t bear the thought of Frances (her daughter) turning into a sinister, miserable, self-destructive rocker like I’ve become. (…) I am a fickle and lunatic creature. My passion has run out and remember that it is better to burn out than to go out slowly. Peace, love and understanding. Kurt Cobain”.

The letter closes with these words: “Frances and Courtney, I will be at your altar. Please, Courtney, go ahead for Frances, for her life that will be so much happier without me. I love them. I love them!”.