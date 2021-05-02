ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

In Great Britain, a 27-year-old won a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX – but a short time later the car was scrapped.

Pontypridd (Wales) – How won, so melted: This saying is admittedly a bit trite – but unfortunately applies in this case. In a kind of used car lottery, a 27-year-old Brit drew the big ticket and won a red Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX. But the joy of winning was short-lived: a few hours after the handover, the Wales police tweeted photos of the destroyed “Evo”.

In the pictures that the lottery provider “Dream Car Giveaways” published on Facebook, the 27-year-old proudly poses next to his red Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX at the handover. According to the website, the 70,000-mile vehicle (around 113,000 kilometers) had just been repainted in “Palma Red”. A Facebook post from Dream Car Giveaways proves that the broken car in the police photos is actually the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX that has been won, as reported by 24auto.de. In it the organizers write that the raffled Evo was “unfortunately” destroyed in an accident. After all, the driver was not seriously injured in the crash. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.