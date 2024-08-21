Home World

A man was shot dead in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

The crime is shocking: a man is shot on a platform in Frankfurt’s main train station. A weapons ban has only recently been introduced in the building.

Frankfurt/Main – A 27-year-old man was shot dead in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. The suspected shooter was arrested shortly afterwards by the federal police. Both were Turkish nationals, police and the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt announced. The victim died at the scene. Investigations into the motive and background are ongoing.

What exactly happened at the main station on Tuesday evening? According to the information so far, the 27-year-old was standing on the platform of platform 9 at around 9 p.m. The suspected perpetrator, a 54-year-old man, approached from behind and fired several shots from a pistol. He then fled. Federal police officers caught him shortly afterwards just a few meters from the crime scene on platform 7. He was arrested without resistance. The main station was reportedly closed to trains and passengers for around 25 minutes due to the police operation on Tuesday evening.

Perpetrator is said to have approached from behind

After the shots were fired, the area around platform 9 was cordoned off with red and white tape. Travelers wandered around somewhat haphazardly. A suspected eyewitness told a dpa reporter that the suspected perpetrator fired several shots. The coffin containing the man’s body was later transported away in a car. Investigators discovered the suspected murder weapon while securing evidence. The 54-year-old is due to appear before a judge on Wednesday, who will decide whether the suspect will be remanded in custody.

The day after the incident, the main station was back to normal. Passers-by were rushing around with their luggage; the summer holidays in Hesse are coming to an end this week. Many people have not yet heard anything about the incidents.

“The station has gotten worse”

“It’s really shocking that something like this happens in the middle of the train station,” says a student from Frankfurt who is on her way to Munich. Especially since the station district is notorious. “The station has gotten worse,” says a man who says he has worked at a bakery stand near platform 9 for over 20 years. A woman from Giessen takes a more relaxed view. You shouldn’t drive yourself crazy, “otherwise you end up being afraid everywhere,” she says. You can also be attacked on the street. And: “I don’t think you shoot someone without a reason. I assume the two of them knew each other.”

A nighttime weapons ban has been in effect since June

A nighttime weapons ban was introduced in the main station in June. Since then, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., no weapons in accordance with the Weapons Act or knives with fixed or lockable blades longer than four centimeters may be carried in the station building. A weapons ban had already been introduced in the station district, which is considered a crime hotspot in the city due to its open drug scene.

According to the Federal Police, the number of violent crimes involving the use of weapons in the main station has more than doubled since the Corona years: from 80 in 2019 to 176 in 2022.

Frankfurt’s main station was opened on August 18, 1888 – at that time as the “Central Station”. With around half a million passengers and visitors every day and well over a thousand trains, it is now one of the most important transport hubs in Germany. dpa