South Africa.- The South African rapper and dancer Titch Coast lost his life after collapsing during one of his concerts at the festival Ultra South Africa, at the Nasrec Expo Center in Johannesburg.

The news was confirmed by the 27-year-old rapper’s family through their social networks. However, details about what caused the young man’s death were omitted.

Tsobanoglou Coast The rapper’s real name was giving a concert in Johannesburg, when suddenly he “collapsed” on stage in front of thousands of spectators.

Costa Titch was known for his song “Big Flexa”which had 45 million views on YouTube, young was also well known in the South African hip-hop scene.

Moments of the supposed collapse on stage have been shared through social networks. In the recording you can see how Costa Titch is singing, falls, gets up and then falls to the ground.

This situation caused alarm among the other singers who accompanied him. While the auditorium fell silent when noticing what was happening.