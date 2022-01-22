Brazil.- A mother died while washing clothes after receiving an alleged electrical shock from his washing machine.

The 27-year-old woman named Tais Oliveira Rost, she was alone in her house when the tragedy occurred earlier this week.

The young woman from the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, was found by her boyfriend on Monday.

William Bottega immediately called the emergency services, but they were unable to save her.

Her boyfriend said he had been dating her for a month and paid tribute to her on Facebook, describing Oliveira as a “special person.”

He wrote: “I will love you today and always, for being that special person who came into my life.”

“I ask God to comfort our hearts. It hurts a lot, it doesn’t seem real. Until we meet again…”

The autopsy report has not yet been released., but the strong suspicion is that the 27-year-old died from an electric shock accidentally from the washing machine while doing laundry.

The Civil Police, Brazil’s investigative police force, is investigating the incident and preliminary information appears to confirm that the discharge could have come from a bare wire.

Police spokesman Joao Vitorio Barbato told reporters the young woman had no known pre-existing health conditions that could have contributed to her untimely death.

Oliveira was the mother of a child and worked in a clothing store and was due to start work with another company the next day.

The results of the autopsy will reportedly be available in about two weeks.

