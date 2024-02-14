The tragedy occurred yesterday afternoon, February 13, in Cisterna di Latina. A 27 year old man years he destroyed the lives of his girlfriend's mother and sister. The latter, however, would have managed to escape her anger by hiding in the bathroom. The police would have found her in her house, visibly upset.

After the alarm, the Carabinieri officers promptly reached the house and with them also the police and the health workers of the hospital. 118. Unfortunately the latter were unable to do anything to save the lives of the two women. They were now lifeless. They were called Nicoletta Zomparelli46 years old and Renee Amato, 19 years. Fortunately, the 27-year-old's girlfriend was saved.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Latina

The perpetrator of the atrocious act was stopped shortly afterwards by the police. It would be a 27-year-old financier named Christian Sodano. The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear and is being examined by investigators. From the first news that emerged, it would seem that the man shot, with the service pistol, to the two women, while they were in their home in Cisterna di Latina. The 27-year-old was then arrested in Latina, while he was inhome of a family member.

It is not clear what motivated a young financier to end the life of his girlfriend's sister and mother. The first hypothesis is that of a possible heated argument between the two and a possible intervention of mother and sister to calm the waters. The only certain thing is that the man pulled out his service pistol and took the lives of Nicoletta and Renée.

Christian Sodano will be heard in the next few hours and will have to give the investigating judge his version of the facts, the accusation is that of a double crime. The entire community is in shock, everyone in these hours is embracing the affection of the family of the two victims.