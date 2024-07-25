A 27-year-old Japanese employee sent death threats to Nintendobut he was identified and tried by the Kyoto District Court: found guilty, he will have to serve one year in prison and four years of probation.

According to Judge Hiroshi Kawakami, the man was frustrated by the fact that he was constantly suffering defeats in online games of Nintendo games, and so he thought of sending threats to somehow relieve the strong stress resulting from this situation.

The 27-year-old sent the form on the Nintendo website almost forty threatening messages over the course of about four months, from August to November 2023, in which he explicitly declared that he wanted to kill those responsible for the Kyoto company and/or that he wanted to place bombs in their headquarters.