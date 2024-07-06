Tragedy in the evening, 27-year-old hit by a car while walking with her granddaughters, unfortunately she died instantly

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday evening in the small town of Camposano, in the Nola area. A 27 years old of the place who was walking with her granddaughters was hit and unfortunately, she didn’t make it.

Since the episode occurred only a few hours ago, the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary. However, the next few hours will be crucial to reconstruct exactly what happened. The girls appear to be in shock, but miraculously unharmed.

According to initial information released by the local newspaper, Il Mattino, the tragedy occurred late yesterday evening, Friday July 5th. Precisely along the road that connects the municipalities of Camposano, with Cicciano. The girl called Lucia Passariello He was walking peacefully with his granddaughters aged 7 and 10 and they were probably returning to their home.

When suddenly, a 26 year old local boy, driving his Suzuki Splash which was proceeding in the same direction as them, he overwhelmed. In the impact, the 27-year-old was thrown several meters away, onto a piece of land bordering the roadway, after she had gone over a low wall. The driver was stopped only several meters later.

The 27-Year-Old’s Heartbreaking Death and Officers’ Findings About What Happened

The police and paramedics arrived on the scene urgently. However, the paramedics could not do anything for the girl. They tried to revive herbut in the end they had no choice but to give up and thus witness his heartbreaking death.

The 26-year-old, however, taken to hospital, routine tests showed that positive to alcohol test. He allegedly got behind the wheel of his car with a blood alcohol level of 1.7 per liter. Consequently, he was placed under house arrest and entered in the register of suspects for the crime of road crime.

The two little girls, who were with the victim in those seconds, nevertheless came out unharmedbut now I am in shock, having witnessed the very serious accident. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.