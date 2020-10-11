Team India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned 27 today (11 October). Pandya has led the Indian team to a memorable win in many matches on the basis of his stormy batting and superb bowling. Hardik Pandya made his international debut against Australia in 2016. Since then, Hardik emerged as the star all-rounder of Team India on the basis of his strong performance. Hardik Pandya first came to the notice when he got a place in the Mumbai Indians team captained by Rohit Sharma in 2015. Pandya caught everyone’s attention due to his quick hitting and tremendous fielding. Hardik’s performance was very good for the team of Mumbai Indians, due to which he managed to make his place in Team India.

Pandya has played 54 ODIs, 40 T20s and 11 Test matches for India so far, but due to his all-round game, he has become an important member of the team. Pandya made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2017, where he played a century in Hafsenchuri in his debut match and Atishi batting in the last Test match of that series. He was the fastest century from Team India, batting at the position of Century No. 8, which came out of Pandya’s bat.

Did debut in ODI cricket in 2016

Hardik started his ODI career in 2016 against New Zealand. Pandya has played four half-century innings in this 50-over format and has taken 54 wickets. A 76-ball 43-ball knock in the final against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 gave Pandya a new identity in the ODI format. The 83-run innings played against Australia in Chennai is also one of his best innings. Pandya is considered to be a great player of T20. His strike rate in instant cricket is also 147.61, with which he proves to be very effective with the ball as well.

Best spell in bowling 5/28

In the Test match played against England at Nottingham, Pandya took 5 wickets for 28 runs, which was the best bowling spell of his career. Pandya’s performance has also been amazing for Mumbai Indians. In the 12th season of IPL played in 2019, Pandya scored 402 with a strike rate of 191.42. He has so far scored 1503 runs for this team at a strike rate of 155, including 3 Hafsenchuri from his bat. Pandya has been useful to Mumbai Indians with the bat as well as the ball and has taken 42 wickets in his name.

Pandya has recovered from injury

There is no lack of ability in Hardik Pandya and it would not be wrong to say that Team India has been in need of such an all-rounder for a long time. Pandya has recovered from his injury and is also playing some strong innings for Mumbai in the IPL 2020. Looking at Pandya’s potential in the T20 World Cup to be held in India next year, he is considered to be an important player of Team India.