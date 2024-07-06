Drama in Trento, Donia Salhi found dead under the San Lorenzo overpass: unfortunately she had been dead for at least two days

A truly heartbreaking discovery was made by a passerby yesterday, Friday 5 July, under the San Lorenzo overpass in Trento. Donia Salhi a 27-year-old resident in the area was found lifeless, but her death appears to have occurred several days earlier.

There are still many aspects to be clarified about the incident, such as the cause that led to his disappearance and whether there could have been the involvement of third partiesOnly the investigations will provide concrete answers on the case.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the day of Friday July 5th. Precisely a few steps from the railway, which is located near the San Lorenzo overpasswhich is located in the city of Trento. In a small crevice in the woods a passerby noticed the body of the young woman, now lifeless.

From here the desperate call to the police and also to the paramedics started. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes, but the doctors could do nothing for the girl, except to note her heartbreaking deathwhich would have occurred about two days before the discovery of his body.

The reason behind the sudden disappearance of Donia Salhi

The agents, as is standard practice in these cases, have placed under seizure the entire area, to allow the scientific police to carry out all the necessary checks. In the meantime, the doctors have ordered the transfer of the body, at the morgue local, probably to perform the autopsy.

The hypothesis that at the moment seems to be the most plausible is that it was a death caused by an overdose. However, only further investigations will provide concrete answers on the case.

When the paramedics arrived, there was no longer anything left for the 27-year-old nothing more to do, but only the investigations will give concrete answers on what happened. There will be further investigations on the heartbreaking story soon.