New crime in the province of Treviso, 27-year-old woman found lifeless at home: now we are looking for the culprit

A new crime is the one that took place today, Tuesday 19 December in a small town located in the province of Treviso. Unfortunately a young one 27 year old womanwas found lifeless at the entrance to her home.

On site now there is the magistrate on duty, who is investigating the incident and is therefore carrying out all the necessary investigations. From what has emerged, the culprit should not be his company, a man of Kosovan origin. The girl also left a 4 year old boy.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred late in the morning today, Tuesday 19 December. Precisely in a house located in the municipality of Riese Piuswhich is located in the province of Treviso.

The first to raise the alarm was a neighborwho perhaps heard the yell out of desperation of the young woman, when she saw that she was about to lose her life.

From what has emerged, the companion most likely witnessed the whole thing scene, but he was unable to do anything to save her. In fact, the officers who intervened would have found it in state of shock near the girl's body.

27-year-old woman found lifeless: search for culprit

The officers who intervened in the couple's home found the young woman on the ground now lifeless. She would have lost her life because of the several blows that they inflicted on her.

At first the news came out that the culprit was his partner, who turned out to be in leak. However, this news soon caught on denied, since it emerged that the culprit should be a person who lives in a nearby municipality. The latter would have the doorbell rang and would have hit the young woman.

At the moment the officers are looking for the man, who appears to be escaped. The boyfriend, however, is in the barracks and is apparently telling the police what happened.

For now, the details are not yet known generality of the woman, who unfortunately lost her life. As the culprit, at the moment they would not even have found it yet the weapon used to commit the crime. There will be further updates on the incident.