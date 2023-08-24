Home page World

From: Stefanie Lipfert

Split

A cancer diagnosis changes Katja P.’s life abruptly. Now the 27-year-old lives with a prosthetic leg. (Iconic image) © Ignacio Ferrandiz Roig via www.imago-images.de

A minor accident changed Katja P.’s life drastically: At first it was only pain in her right foot, but the fact that it cost her lower leg hit her unexpectedly.

Munich – Katja P.’s entire life changed in one sentence: “Next week we’ll take your foot off”. Like the then 22-year-old of the Austrian daily newspaper Small newspaper reported. The A diagnosis of cancer came out of nowhere for her. It all started relatively harmlessly.

Amoution and leg prosthesis: Katja P. underestimates the pain in her foot after an insignificant accident

An accident at a party changed the life of the young woman from Styria dramatically: According to today.at a bar table falls over and hits her right foot. At first the foot only hurt a little, but the young woman was able to bear it. She wasn’t worried. However, over time, the foot swelled and the pain increased.

According to the small newspaper Katja P. visits the hospital more than once because the pain does not subside. The young woman has to wait two months for an MRI scan that should give her certainty. The diagnosis makes it easier at first: a blood sponge; a benign tumor that is intended to be removed with a minor surgical procedure.

However, the doctors were not quite sure. On the day of the operation, they take one last tissue sample to clear up any remaining doubts. The rehearsal changed Katja P.’s life in one fell swoop. The small newspaper says the 27-year-old: “I didn’t want to believe it.” She was afraid and didn’t want to give up her foot. Katja’s diagnosis: cancer.

There are different leg prostheses for sports, everyday life and driving. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Cancer diagnosis: Katja P. initially decides against amputation

The doctors confronted Katja P. with the shocking news: synovial sarcoma – an aggressive and rare type of tumor. Amputation is the only way to fight cancer. But she initially decides against it. Every three months she goes to the hospital for a check-up, and this went well for almost two years.

In the future, patients like Katja P. may avoid an amputation. Because with a pill against cancer called “AOH1996” a new treatment method was introduced, which is considered a miracle pill. It could revolutionize cancer therapy.

But at the end of November 2020, the pain became unbearable and she went to the hospital again. Loud today.at the amputation of the right lower leg finally took place on December 7th. “I was so scared that I wake up from the anesthetic and spin the wheel completely. But at that moment the doctor walked by and took off the blanket. My leg was tightly bound, I looked down and just thought: Okay,” reports Katja P. der small newspaper. From then on she knew that she could master the new circumstances.

Changes in life through amputation: Katja P. fights her way back to life

In the meantime, Kajta P. has learned to live with the amputation. Working, driving, and even walking initially presented a hurdle. According to the small newspaper she was out of work for four months. Now she is back in her daily work in the middle of life. She was no longer able to do her old job in gastronomy, it put too much strain on her hips. But in July she started an apprenticeship as a finance and accounting assistant.

With her fate she wants to be a role model for others – she gets support from her family and friends. She has three prostheses with which she masters her everyday life. One for work, one for running and one for everyday life, with this one she can even wear high heels. With her prostheses, the 27-year-old can lead a completely normal life.

According to the Barmer health insurance company, there are different leg prostheses. Because in addition to a secure footing, they should also enable a natural gait and restore mobility as far as possible. A distinction is made between forefoot and metatarsal prostheses, tarsal prostheses, lower leg prostheses, knee disarticulation prostheses, thigh prostheses or hip disarticulation prostheses.

After prosthesis amputation: Comprehensive rehabilitation and prosthesis usage training

According to the rehabilitation clinic Mediclin includes therapy after the amputation, wound management and care, pain therapy, physiotherapy, training in the use of prostheses and psychosocial counselling. In the first few weeks almost every amputee is dependent on a wheelchair. Some patients also require additional wheelchair training. According to data from Mediclin sup to 80 percent of amputees are older than 60 years.

“Of course I still have my burglaries today. I had phases when I was just lost in myself. But it would be stupid if I just sat at home and cried all the time. I like being on the road way too much for that,” she reports small newspaper. Katja P. has fought her way back into her life.

Unfortunately, strokes of fate like those of Katja P. are not isolated cases. Russian figure skater Roman Kostomarov, for example, shares hopeful images with fans a few months after his amputations. Another fate befell a young farmer. He was stuck in a combine harvester. The doctors still have to carry out an emergency operation on the field and under the most difficult conditions. (sli)