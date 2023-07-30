A full-term baby would cry out in pain. In fact, a grown man too. But babies less than 30 weeks old can’t. They regularly suffer from severe pain due to the infusions that are supposed to help them. In silence. Sometimes for hours. Despite the fact that this often happens, there is now a solution, says nurse Joshua van Duuren. “It was like an angel was watching.”

#weeks #kilo #enormous #pain #premature #babies #suffer #enormously #damage