In Berlin, the German federal president has come to vote early, Frank-Walter Steinmeierwho has taken advantage of media attention to thank their effort to the workers who make possible the celebration of these elections.

“Thanks for the huge effort,” … He told the electoral official Ruth Brand, who welcomed the polls, and recalled that these elections have had to organize in record time, because they are held as a result of an early call that took everyone by surprise.

Steinmeier has also taken the opportunity to call for the exercise of the vote. «Use your right to vote, go and vote, help determine the future of our country and vote knowing that your vote can be decisive», He said at Erich Kästner elementary school, in Berlin-Zehlendorf.

And indeed each vote is decisive because the surveys indicate that 27% of the electorate, which appears under the heading of “undecided”, will decide which ballot introduces into the urn in the last moment. 27% of the 59 million Germans called the polls are around 12 million votes that could determine the possible government coalitions.

The first hours of the electoral campaign pass without incident and calm, but at the headquarters of the great matches there is great activity this morning. While The still chancellor Olaf Scholz came out first thing to do sportsat the Willy Brandt house it is taken for granted that it will step back this night and discuss if the secretary general Lars Klingbeil, who supported his candidacy against the opinion of the bases, must leave with him.

There are voices asking the heads to roll as soon as possible, to gain time in the designation of the team that will negotiate with Friedrich Merz. The Cristianodemocrata (CDU), on the other hand, to which all surveys give as a clear winner, begins to profile their foreign policy.

Trump’s influence

In this section, the emergence of the Donald Trump government in the electoral campaign has become obsolete electoral programs. German foreign policy must be redefined in very different transatlantic coordinates and the first thing Merz said in this regard is that it will give priority to a format relatively parked by Merkel, Weimar’s triangle.

If he becomes a chancellor, Merz wants to travel first to Paris and Warsaw. If possible the same day. This has been declared in an interview published by the widespread «Bild Am Sonuntag» in the elected morning. If you become chancellor, Merz wants to visit French president firstEmmanuel Macron, and to the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

“In Europe we have to return to work more closely together,” he says, “for that, as a chancellor, he would travel first to Paris and Warsaw.” In the interview, it undertakes to improve Franco-German friendship and maintain a close relationship with Poland.

Both in Paris and Berlin it is recognized that Weimar’s triangle, which includes France, Germany and Poland, is gaining importance. During the electoral campaign, Merz has stressed that he wants to turn Germany again into a reliable partner in Europe. “The most urgent” in Europe, in his opinion, is “repair” Germany’s relations with Poland and France, advanced in an inaugural speech at the end of January in which he delineated his guidelines for foreign and security policy. Merz wants to “sign a German-Polish friendship treaty” with Warsaw, which will raise bilateral relations to a new level.

“I hope that in the end we get a government for our country that makes something really change and let’s not continue as until now,” said the regional president of Baviera and leader of the CSU in Nuremberg, The Bávaro de la CDU partyMarkus Söder. He did not want to comment on the possible options for a bipartisan coalition, although he has advanced that “everything is fixed, now we will see.”

He has also confessed that “I’m always glad to be able to vote because I think there are many countries in the world where it is not allowed or is only allowed to vote for certain things. That is why I am not a supporter of the vote by mail, I always want to deliver it directly at the Electoral College. This is a solemn act of democracy ».