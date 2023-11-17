Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Points are deducted for cutting up plastic bottles!

It’s Friday and that means we’re getting another new episode of “7 vs. Wild”! (On Amazon Freevee.) If you’re waiting for YouTube to launch on November 29, don’t worry: I’m not here to give you any spoilers. I actually just want to pass the time until the current cliffhanger is resolved and I’m just thinking about it…

7 teams, with only the essentials stuffed into a 1 liter water bottle, spend 14 days in the Canadian wilderness. Simple but ingenious. Of course, getting to Canada isn’t easy, but what do you want to do? It’s hard to stay in Germany, right?

Or is it? How about a “7 vs. Deutsche Wild” relay? In which candidates from all over the world travel to Germany to face our wilderness! Hardcore? I think so too and this is what it would probably look like:

1. Of course, there is first an introduction from locals who explain which mushrooms are suitable for mushroom soup and when it becomes quiet at night.

2. The tension is rising! You board inflatable boats with beer crates floating in the lifebuoy at the back. The crew then gets off work.

3. “The exposure” occurs naked on a nude beach.

4. Everyone runs bright red across the beach. Naturist veterans like Sepp and Brigitte pay little attention to the participants.

5. The clothes for the next few days are already waiting, neatly folded, in the nearest changing room. The names were sewn into the underwear.

6. A candidate comes out of his cabin. He wants to record his first impressions on the beach, but is scared away by Sepp because he is fully dressed.

7. The candidates find good places to build a shelter at the nearby campsite. Your equipment is already there, you had to reserve the places in advance.

8. It’s not the season, a first exploration tour shows: no queues in front of the toilets! But when they see the showers, the first people wish they had stuffed flip flops into their bottles.

9. The only traces so far: “solution” from the drunk best man at a bachelor party and toenails from the site’s neighbor Frank, who likes to clip them off in front of his caravan in the evenings while having a beer.

10. To get drinking water, you sneak into the neighboring property and tap into the garden hose. At least one team has a Brita water filter with them to prevent limescale.

11. The particularly brave ones try a decorative fountain that clearly says “NO DRINKING WATER”!

12. When diarrhea inevitably follows, the 3-ply Hakle toilet paper that has been carefully folded into the bottle is taken out. A tip from the German coach.

13. Because you don’t have a lot of equipment with you, a team first goes looting around the place. The haul is sobering: a crushed pack of fags, a size 36 butterfly-print flip-flop and an empty bottle of Volvic.

14. The smoker in the team carefully licks the inside of the cigarette butt pack. His partner hops on the flip flops towards the shower.

15. The plastic bottle you found naturally brings joy. Not because you have an extra container, but because of the 25 cent deposit!

16. Candidates who are crazy enough to cut open bottles are loudly booed by the community in the comments.

17. It’s time to build a shelter! Unfortunately, this cannot take place as planned because no building permit was obtained in advance. Instead, each team gets a 2-man tent.

18. The structure creates tension. A team is about to stab each other with the telescopic poles because the damn things won’t go through the shitholes!!!

19. After the last team has used the enclosed instructions, the situation calms down.

20. After all! During the whole scramble, a team finds an old Schöfferhofer wheat crown cap. Neighbor Frank explains that it makes his belly button tingle.

21. The candidates are very confused and a bit disturbed. But you put the lid in as a souvenir. It will later be raffled off to those watching.

22. The first bellies start to growl. Unfortunately there are no mushrooms, but luckily there is not only a water hose in the neighboring garden, but also fruit trees!

23. Of course, everyone follows the unofficial state law and only steals from branches that extend beyond the property line.

24. On the way back you encounter the first wild animal! The cat, the campsite owner, is having a shitty day and tries to jump in the face of a candidate.

25. Nevertheless, everyone makes it back to their spots in one piece and gives the green light to the organizing team. There are three communication signals: “It’s okay” (green). “Dissatisfied with the overall situation” (yellow). And “SO!” (red).

26. Some teams still ask themselves whether they can really survive here for 14 days and apathetically scratch a first line into the tree.

27. Night falls and a candidate shouts excitedly through the “jungle”. It’s after 10 p.m. A neighbor feels disturbed. The police arrive and end the relay early.

Unfortunately, there will never be a second season of “7 vs. Deutsche Wild”. The authorities are no longer playing along. But if we’re honest, that wouldn’t be a loss. I’d rather stick with “7 vs. Wild” and you probably will too.

