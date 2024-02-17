The Organizing Committee for the Government Games announced that 27 teams have qualified to participate in the “Community Challenge” category for the competitions of the fifth edition of the “Government Games 2024”, in light of the results of the qualifying round that was held yesterday, at “Damac Hills 2” in Dubai.

The 27 qualified teams, in addition to the “Dubai Parkour” team, the champion of the Community Challenge in the last edition of the event, will participate in the 2024 Government Games Championship, which will be held in “Dubai Festival City”, during the period from February 29 to March 4, 2024, in order to celebrate the spirit of… Challenge and one team within an enthusiastic competitive atmosphere.

Government Games Director, Marwan Bin Issa, said: “The large turnout of 106 teams registering for the Community Challenge competitions this year demonstrated the high awareness of the various segments of society regarding the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, both physically and socially, which strengthens the social ties between its members, and thus raises the level of quality.” Life in Dubai as a preferred city to live in.”

He added: “The qualifying round witnessed strong competition from all participating teams, which promises a promising level during the tournament, and we are waiting to determine the team that holds the title of Community Challenge Champion that will pass the final challenges.” It is expected that the fifth edition of the Government Games will host 168 teams, 84 teams in the Government Entities category, 28 teams in the Community Challenge category, and 28 teams from various cities of the world in the City Challenge category, in addition to 28 teams in the Young People’s Challenge category in a competitive and fun atmosphere.

The Government Games receive high-level support from a large group of leading institutions and companies from the government and private sectors, as the list of sponsors of the Government Games includes: DP World as a major partner, the Dubai Sports Council as a strategic sponsor, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emirates), and Damac Properties. Emirates Post Group (7X) are gold sponsors, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and First Abu Dhabi Bank are silver sponsors, in addition to First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, and Integrated Telecommunications Company (du). .

It is noteworthy that, during the past four sessions, the government games enjoyed wide local, regional and international participation exceeding 4,500 players, both male and female, from government employees, community groups, and city teams.

