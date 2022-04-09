Mazatlan. The game between professional soccer teams Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul left many emotions among the fans, but also arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to figures provided by police sources, elements that participated in the biosecurity operation 27 people were arrested on administrative charges of misconduct on the side of the police and good government, and disorderly conduct.

The offenders were transferred to the municipal jail and presented before the civic judge, who decided the legal situation.

It was reported that most of the young people paid the administrative fine and were released. With the exception of other games, this time no fights were observed when leaving the stadium.

Police officers stood by as fans filed out of the sports arena. Munich Avenue became congested in minutes, despite the fact that traffic changed traffic in one direction.

All the vehicles circulated towards the north to reduce the traffic that is generated at the end of the game.