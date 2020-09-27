Today is the Sunday of 27 September according to the Hindu calendar (Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2020). The day of Sunday is considered to be dedicated to the Sun God. Sunday is the war of worship of the Sun God.

Today sunrise-sunset and moonrise-moonlight time

Sunrise: 06:12

Sunset time: 18:11

Moonrise: 15:55

Moonrise: 26:48

Today’s auspicious time

Abhijit Muhurta will be there till 11:48 – 12:35 am. Amrit Kaal will be from 09:50 – 11:31 pm.

Today’s inauspicious time

Dermuhurta will be there till 16:33 – 17:20. Varsha Muhurta will be there till 25:08 – 26:51 am. Rahukaal will last till 16:39 – 18:08. Yamagand will remain till 12:12 – 13:41.