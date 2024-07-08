Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first team delegation of Al-Nassr Club left for the Netherlands camp, which will continue until July 29, and includes playing three friendly matches against the clubs NAC Buraidah, Graafschap, and Top Os on the 14th, 20th, and 27th of this month, respectively.

The list of “Al-Ameed” for the Dutch camp included 27 players, most notably Ali Mabkhout, who recently transferred from Al Jazira, and the foreign quintet Adel Taarabt, Samir Memcevic, Manolo Gabbiadini, Ayuri Medeiros, Kevin Agudelo, in addition to a large group of young elements and players from the under-21 team. The list included among the new young faces, goalkeeper Stefan Pjanovic, and Emanuel da Silva.