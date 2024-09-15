Chihuahua.- From January 2024 to mid-September, rickettsiosis has reached a total of 61 confirmed cases and 27 deaths, the Ministry of Health reported.

The disease, transmitted by tick bites, is at its peak during the warmer months, the state agency said.

Although infections and deaths this year were lower compared to 2023, when they reached 122 confirmed cases and 37 deaths, the population was urged to maintain preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health has been constantly urging the prevention of this tick-borne disease, which can be fatal if left untreated. Dr. Gumaro Barrios, director of Epidemiology, noted that this year the cases were mainly recorded in the city of Chihuahua, where there were a total of 31 cases.

In Ciudad Juárez there were 26 cases, while in Aquiles Serdán there were 2 cases and in Allende and Buenaventura there was one case respectively.

As regards deaths, they also correspond mainly to Juárez, where there were a total of 14 deaths, in Chihuahua 10 people died from this disease, while in Aquiles Serdán the two infected people died, and one more died in Meoqui.

Compared to the previous year, which recorded twice as many cases, 122, as well as ten more deaths, it can be noted that there is a tendency towards a reduction in the incidence of this disease.

Regarding the geographical distribution of confirmed cases, they were mainly concentrated in Juárez with 53, Chihuahua with 48, Aquiles Serdán 7, Ascensión and Nuevo Casas Grandes with 3 each, Aldama and Meoqui with 2, and in Bocoyna, Delicias, Ojinaga and Julimes 1 case was registered respectively.

Regarding deaths, these occurred in the municipalities of Juárez with 20, Chihuahua with 9, Aquiles Serdán with 4, Ascensión 2, and Aldama and Meoqui with one death respectively.

In this sense, Chihuahua, Juárez, Aquiles Serdán and Meoqui would be a focus in terms of the distribution of this disease.

Rickettsia is a disease associated with high temperatures, so it is expected that with the arrival of cold fronts and the decrease in temperatures, these will be the last cases recorded.

However, the population is urged to continue with care during the month of September, such as applying ectoparasitants to pets and the corresponding vaccines, as well as bathing them regularly.

At home, you should try to clean the patios, both front and back, throw away objects or utensils that are not used, and cut weeds or grass to prevent ticks from nesting in these areas.

The disease is also curable if treated in time, so some of its symptoms should be recognized, such as: intense headache, fever of 39°C, skin rashes, muscle pain, general malaise, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain, as well as if you are bitten by parasites such as ticks.