27 people die in Peru gold mine fire

27 workers died in a fire inside a mine in Peru. | Photo: Reproduction Youtube RPP Noticias

27 people died after a mine caught fire in the Arequipa region of southern Peru. The fire originated from a short circuit and prevented miners from leaving the site.

The fire started on Saturday (6), but the recovery of the bodies is difficult due to the location of the mine, according to the official statement from the Regional Government of Arequipa.