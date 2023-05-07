Sunday, May 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

27 people die in Peru gold mine fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
27 people die in Peru gold mine fire

27 workers died in a fire inside a mine in Peru.| Photo: Reproduction Youtube RPP Noticias

27 people died after a mine caught fire in the Arequipa region of southern Peru. The fire originated from a short circuit and prevented miners from leaving the site.

The fire started on Saturday (6), but the recovery of the bodies is difficult due to the location of the mine, according to the official statement from the Regional Government of Arequipa.


#people #die #Peru #gold #fire

See also  Iran | Media: The use of headscarves by Iranian women will also be controlled in cars
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amazon offers: Xiaomi 13 Lite from 8 + 128 GB at a discount at the historical minimum price

Amazon offers: Xiaomi 13 Lite from 8 + 128 GB at a discount at the historical minimum price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result