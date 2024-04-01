PoderData shows that 81% of voters say they know who the first lady is; In this group, the majority (42%) find Janja's work indifferent

Search PowerDate held from March 23 to 25, 2024, shows that more voters today say they know First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, 57 years old: it was 74% in September 2023 and now it is 81%. But the rates of those who approve or disapprove of how she acts remained stable in relation to what the PowerDate had registered 6 months ago, with small fluctuations within the survey's margin of error.

Among those who say they know Janja, 20% say he is “good for Brazil” the first lady's performance in the government of her husband, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 78 years old. The rate has fluctuated 2 percentage points downwards since September 2023.

In this same stratum of those who say they know Janja, 27% consider his performance to be “bad” for the country – a decline of 1 percentage point in the period.

For the majority of interviewees (42%), Janja's performance “does not affect Brazil” – fluctuated 1 percentage point upwards since September. Another 11% were unable to answer.

Since the beginning of Lula's 3rd term, the first lady has been criticized in a veiled manner by members of the government for her influence on the actions of her husband's administration. Despite this, her evaluation is neither predominantly positive nor negative.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from March 23 to 25, 2024, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 202 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

Janja's assessment fluctuates little by demographic. Even among women, a group praised by the first lady when she frequently spoke about the relevance of gender equality, the rates are similar to the general electorate.

The worst assessment of Janja's performance (32%) is among evangelicals. The best (27%), among young people aged 16 to 24. Here is the assessment of Janja's participation in the government by gender, age, region, education, income and religion:

CROSSING: VOTE IN 2022

Both voters from Lula (43%) how much Bolsonaro (40%) in 2022 declare that Janja's role in the government is indifferent. In the group that says they voted for the PT member, the positive (23%) and negative (22%) evaluations are tied in the survey's margin of error (2 pp).

However, 31% of Bolsonaro supporters disapprove of Jajna's performance, compared to just 22% of Lulistas (a not insignificant negative rate among the president's supporters).

KNOWLEDGE ABOUT JANJA

Janja is known by 81% of voters. The data is the sum of the interviewees who declared “know well” (45%) and “to hear about” (36%) the first lady. Another 19% said they did not know Lula's wife.

Janja's awareness rate has increased since September 2023 – the last time the PowerDate asked interviewees about the topic. Here is the evolution of the percentages:

Now, with 15 months in Planalto, Janja's knowledge rate is practically the same as that of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro in September 2022 – after almost 4 years in the Executive. At the time, 82% said they knew Bolsonaro's wife, just 1 percentage point more than Lula's wife has today.

Here are the knowledge rates about the Brazilian first lady by demographics (gender, age, region, education, family income and religion):

WHY DOES IT MATTER

Because Janja has an increasingly intense role in the government and in President Lula's personal and institutional relationships. This one Power360 showed that she is the responsible for answering calls received by the president when he is at Palácio do Alvorada, official residence of the Presidency of the Republic, at night and on weekends. The filter is indicative of the extent of the First Lady's influence.

He has fulfilled what he promised during the 2022 campaign, and repeated during Lula's inauguration, of not being “the woman who will stay at home”. In this sense, he travels with and without Lula to participate in international events and conferences.

The data from PowerDate indicate that, despite Janja's extensive agenda in government, most Brazilians have a feeling of indifference towards the work she performs.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from March 23 to 25, 2024. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 202 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device's keyboard. The study's confidence interval is 95%.

To make reading easier, the search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and percentages in variable crossing tables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the company's own resources. PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.