Data is from a survey of PoderData; 66% of those who voted for the current president in the 2nd round approve of his management

Search PowerDate conducted from May 8 to 10, 2022 shows that 27% of voters who voted for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of 2018 today disapprove of his government. Those who approve this cut are 66%, while 8% did not know how to respond.

The disapproval rate has fluctuated 2 percentage points down since the last survey, April 24-26, 2022. Approval numbers have fluctuated marginally, going from 63% to 66%.

In the overall assessment, considering the entire survey sample, the government’s approval rates add up to 56% and approval rates, 36%. The study’s margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In the group of those who voted for Fernando Haddad (PT) in the 2nd round contest, 90% disapprove of the current Bolsonarist federal administration. Another 5% in this cut approve, while 6% do not know.

Bolsonaro has won the 2018 elections with 55.13% of valid votes (57.8 million voters), compared to 44.87% of the PT opponent.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

The search PowerDate was carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08423/2022.

