There were BRL 275 billion allocated to the sector in December 2022; credit for construction had the greatest increase in economic areas

O SNF (National Development System) allocated BRL 275 billion in loans to small businesses in December 2022 (latest data available). The amount represents 27% of the system’s credit portfolio. The other 73% were from large companies.

The numbers were sent exclusively to the Entrepreneurial Power for the ABDE (Associação Brasileira de Desenvolvimento), responsible for administering the SNF, a group of 34 financial institutions that promote a bridge between those who offer and those who take credit. Here’s the full (4 MB).

The study considered recent information released by the central bank. The strike by the institution’s employees in 2022 delayed the publication of data made available for analysis.

Credit for construction showed the highest growth in the SNF portfolio in December. It increased by 30% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“This is due to the heating up of the construction sector in Brazil, which saw an increase in the year 2022, being one of the main drivers of the 2.9% growth in GDP”said ABDE’s Sustainability and Economy manager, Kesia Braga.

Here are the sectors that recorded the most increase in credit availability:

business: 18%;

industry: 17%;

Agriculture and Livestock: 14%.

When comparing the absolute values, it is observed that public services have the largest share in the system’s credit portfolio, with R$ 188.9 billion. Public administration (R$ 156.7 billion) and industry (R$ 139.2 billion) come next.

SNF’s net profit ended the year at R$89.2 billion. There was an increase of R$ 13 billion compared to 2021, that is, a variation of 18%.

Assets stood at BRL 4.9 trillion in 2022, growth of 5.9% compared to the previous 12 months.