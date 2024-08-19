“We are no longer living in the ‘old normal’, where extreme weather events were the exception. Now, unfortunately, they have become the rule,” says the minister.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid this Monday (Aug 19, 2024) that Brazil has around 1,500 municipalities in a state of emergency. The number corresponds to approximately 27% of the country’s 5,568 municipalities.

“At this moment, we have around 1,500 municipalities that are in a state of emergency, although they are not always visible.”, said Marina during her participation, via videoconference, in an event of OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association, São Paulo Section).We are no longer living in the ‘old normal’, where extreme weather events were the exception. Now, unfortunately, they have become the rule.”

Marina cited as examples the heavy rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in May and the intense drought that is affecting the Amazon and the Pantanal. The Pantanal is suffering from fires while, in the Amazon, the rivers are at increasingly low levels. In Tabatinga (AM), the Solimões River is only 2 centimeters high.

According to the minister, the solution to the problem involves “logic of payment for ecosystem services and environmental services for traditional populations”.

Combating the calamity

In this sense, he highlighted that Brazil is developing a global mechanism called TFFF (Tropical Forest Forever Fundor Tropical Forest Forever Fund, in the free translation into Portuguese), which “consists of having a fund to pay per hectare of preserved forest, with a specific focus on traditional and original communities”.

The TFFF is a global fund for the protection of tropical forests proposed by Brazil. The idea is that rich countries, multilateral development banks and institutional investors finance poorer nations by making performance payments, rewarding those who protect their tropical forests.

