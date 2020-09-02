The State Health Committee of China said that over the past day, 27 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the country. RT.

Among them, 8 are reported to be active carriers of the virus and 19 are asymptomatic. It is noted that all new cases of the disease are imported.

In total, during the pandemic, 85,066 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in China.

Earlier, the State Intellectual Property Office of China issued the first patent for a COVID-19 vaccine. Trials of the Chinese vaccine began in March and successfully completed the first two phases of research. It was noted that an immune response after injection was obtained in most of the volunteers.