Dubai (Etihad)

Globe Soccer, the organizer of the prestigious Dubai Globe Soccer Awards presented by Nakheel and in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, revealed that 27 million football fans around the world participated in voting to determine the final lists of nominees for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony will be held at Atlantis, The Palm, on January 19.

The fans' votes opened the door to exciting predictions about the players who will win among the final lists of awards in the 20 categories, especially the Best Player Award, which is filled with a group of the brightest football stars around the world.

The first round of public voting ended on Thursday, with organizers confirming that its results will reignite some of the most prominent competitions that have dominated the scene in recent years in the Middle East.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the voting results for the Best Player Award, along with Manchester City star Erling Haaland and rising Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who is nominated to win four awards, including best midfielder and best emerging player.

Ronaldo, the 38-year-old Saudi Al-Nasr star, topped the voting results in all three categories in which he was nominated, including the Fans’ Player of the Year award, in which he competes with Messi, Bellingham, Al-Hilal star Neymar, and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Portuguese star also topped the final list of candidates by winning the new Best Player Award in the Middle East region, along with Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad Club, Riyad Mahrez from the Saudi Al-Ahly Club, Salem Al-Dosari from Al-Hilal Club, and Mohamed El-Shenawy from the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club.

The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023 also launches the new Best Club in the Middle East Award, which witnesses the nomination of the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club, winner of the Egyptian Premier League 43 times, in addition to the three Saudi clubs Al-Nasr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, and the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahly Club.

Marcel Kohler, the Swiss coach of the Egyptian club Al-Ahly, succeeded in leading the team to win five titles within a short period of not more than ten months, including enhancing its record by adding the 11th African Champions League title to the club’s coffers.

It was not surprising that Kohler reached the final list of candidates to win the Best Coach award, along with Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, and Luciano Spalletti, who won the heart of the Italian Premier League with Napoli.

The three coaches' clubs, in addition to the Brazilian club Fluminense, which won the Libertadores Cup, were also among the final list of ten candidates to win the Best Men's Football Club award.

On the other hand, the final list of candidates to win the Best Player award includes a distinguished group of female players, including the Spanish national team star and World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati, the Nigerian Azizat Oshoala and the Colombian Linda Caicedo, in addition to three stars of the English Women’s Premier League, Mary Earps of Manchester United. », Amanda Elstedt (Arsenal), and Sam Kerr (Chelsea).

As part of its new partnership with the Italian Premier League, Globe Soccer this year launched two new categories, namely the Best Digital Content Award for a Player in the Italian League and the Best Digital Content Award for a Club in the Italian League, which succeeded in attracting nearly half a million votes, with Roma currently topping the list. For the nominations list, while Paulo Dybala leads the list of candidates to win the first prize. Each fan is allowed to vote only once through the official website, while users of the official Globe Soccer application are allowed ten additional votes, which has increased the huge demand for it, recording 757 thousand downloads in just two weeks.

It is noteworthy that voting in the second and final round will be open in 11 main categories and four digital awards, in addition to the Italian League awards mentioned above, starting via vote.globesoccer.com, noting that the votes of fans and the official jury of Globe Soccer, which consists of more than 30 of the brightest… Football stars, including Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo and Marcello Lippi will have the final say in determining the winners.