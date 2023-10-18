Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Masters International Badminton Championship was launched under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Honorary President of the Badminton Federation, organized by 316 Sports Services Company, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

27 matches were held at the ADNEC Exhibition Grounds on the first day, in which 54 male and female players participated. Our team was represented by Mansour Yousef Al Mazrouei, Mohammed Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Khalifa Saeed Al Mazrouei, Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Mohammed Munawar, Ghadeer Al Tahiri, and Farah Al Haji.

The organizers, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Tennis Club, were keen to arouse passion and enthusiasm among the public, by allocating open courts with sports equipment, and a number of free activities and events to practice badminton on the sidelines of the tournament.

Nasser Al Marri, Secretary-General of the Federation, said: As part of our strategy in the Federation, is to host and organize international tournaments, and during this year we succeeded in organizing and hosting a number of Asian championships, and we began planning to host the “Abu Dhabi Masters” of international badminton, since the end of last year, in coordination with the International Federation. For badminton, we are now happy to watch an elite group of the 50 best players in the world, and we invite the public and fans of badminton to be part of the global event and enjoy the activities and events.”