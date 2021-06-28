Apparently British tanks before World War II were always a bit of a nerd when it came to engine power. That changed when the Rolls-Royce Meteor appeared. This 27-litre V12 produced around 550 hp and almost 2,000 Nm, almost double the tank engine it replaced. Enough for a tank is enough for a passenger car, you might say, but Daniel Werner disagrees.

This Swedish hobbyist first assembles two turbochargers to increase the power to 2,500 hp and more than 5,000 Nm. And then he puts it in an old police car. We came across the project last year, when it was still in its infancy. Daniel has now managed to get the huge engine with the turbos running in the Ford Crown Victoria. A modern ECU and a modern fuel injection system help the engine run.

The Nürburgring on

Naturally, the car has been reinforced to support the gigantic 27-litre biturbo engine with 2,500 hp. A roll cage is already baked in the back. Smart, because when the car is ready, Daniel wants to scrub it over the Nürburgring. It is worth mentioning that the 85-litre tank is empty after about 4 minutes at full throttle. Fortunately, there is an exit gate halfway up the Nordschleife.

27-litre biturbo engine with 2,500 hp lives