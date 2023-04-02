The death toll from a landslide in southern Ecuador has risen to 27, the authorities announced Saturday, while 67 others are still missing.
The Ecuadorean Attorney General’s Office said on Twitter that it had ordered the removal of two additional bodies found under the rubble, bringing to 27 the death toll from the landslide in the Alausi region.
In its latest report, Friday, the National Secretariat for Risk Management spoke of 38 injured, 67 missing, and 850 people affected by the landslide.
On Saturday, she said, “Rescue teams continue for the sixth consecutive day to search for missing persons.”
A large section of a mountainside collapsed as a result of heavy rains in the region, which is located south of the capital, Quito, and has a population of about 45,000 people, which led to the destruction or damage of about 163 homes in it, according to the disaster management.
The authorities had declared a yellow alert in the region since February, after other landslides.
The government set up three sites to shelter those affected by the landslides, which covered an area of more than 24 hectares, and ordered the evacuation of about 600 homes in or near them.
The government declared a two-month state of emergency in 13 out of 24 provinces in the country due to the continuing torrential rains.
#killed #landslides #Ecuador
Leave a Reply