Twenty-seven people were killed and 16 others injured Friday in Nepal when a bus carrying Indian tourists plunged into a river below the road, local authorities said.

“Twenty-seven people were killed” out of 43 people on the bus, Janardan Gautam, an official in the central Tanahun district, told AFP.

Sixteen injured passengers were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

The bus, which had left the tourist city of Pokhara (central), was heading towards the capital, Kathmandu, when the accident occurred at around 12 noon local time.

Authorities said all those on the bus were Indian nationals.