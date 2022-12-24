Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the initial inventory indicates that “27 citizens suffered fractures and bleeding, most of which were non-life-threatening injuries, and 18 of them were transferred to the 6th of October Central Hospital, and 9 injured to Sheikh Zayed Specialist Hospital, and follow-up is underway.”“.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 21 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the collapse of the sports stadium in Dr. Hassan Mustafa Hall in the Sixth of October City..

And the director of the hall, Mustafa Hadhoud, announced at first glance, in televised statements, that the number of infected cases has reached 9 so far, including a serious condition..

The Egyptian Federation of the game decided to cancel the match due to the stampede of ambulance and security men to transfer the injured to hospitals.

The match was stopped in the third quarter, and the result indicated that Al-Ittihad of Alexandria advanced 67-45.

The attendees were surprised by the fall of the iron fence and part of the Al-Ittihad Alexandria stadium, and security men rushed to the Alexandria team stadium to try to aid the fans, and ambulances also arrived..

And officials of the Egyptian Federation for the game took the decision to cancel, in the interest of the safety of the fans and players, without announcing the date for completing the match or replaying it completely..

The spokesman for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Muhammad Al-Shazly, announced to the “On My Responsibility” program on Sada Al-Balad channel that the cause of the injuries was “the fall of the iron stand (platform) for the cameras due to the stampede of about 500 Al-Ittihad fans who were present in the stadium,” noting that “the injuries So far simple and things are stable“.

The Hassan Mustafa Hall was opened two years ago to host the World Cup finals organized by Egypt in early 2021.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, assigned a committee composed of a group of ministry leaders, engineering consultants and a number of legal advisors to go to the covered hall in the 6th of October City to discuss the circumstances of the fall of one of the separating walls in the hall’s runway..

He directed the Minister of Sports to review all the details of the incident, identify the reasons that led to the fall of the iron partition, and take all necessary measures, while checking on all the fans who were present during the match, and providing all the necessary medical measures and procedures for the injured..