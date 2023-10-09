The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has begun implementing the first phase of the new digital employee experience in the federal government, which provides 27 easy and smooth digital services to federal government officials and employees, supported by the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

The project contributes to simplifying and accelerating the employee’s digital experience by 55% through information integration and electronic linkage with the Emirates ID system and health systems in the country.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, confirmed that the project is one of the Authority’s transformational projects, and provides a new and advanced digital interface for employees’ human resources procedures, and provides a proactive digital experience personally designed for them, supported by the latest technologies. Generative artificial intelligence. She pointed out that the Authority re-engineered the self-service system in “Bayanati”, in partnership with the relevant ministries and federal authorities, to reach an innovative and modern design, stressing that the project contributes to creating a qualitative shift in the human resources experience and developing government business tools and models. Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, stated that the Authority is working to launch the second phase of the new employee digital experience project, which complements the achievements achieved in the first phase, and will include electronic connectivity with more partners, and provide a new experience in all aspects. The employee needs it.