At least 27 people have died when a bus carrying high school students and their parents fell into a ravine in the Indonesian province of West Java, a rescue official said Thursday.

Didin Redwansa, head of the local search and rescue agency, said the bus was returning from a school trip with 66 people on board from a high school when the driver lost control of it and fell into a canyon in Sumedang district.

The Metro TV station reported that a person was declared dead, trapped under the rubble, raising the toll to 27.

One of the survivors said that the bus shook before crashing, indicating that the smell of something burning had crept into the passengers, and the driver said the brakes had failed, according to the Detek news portal.