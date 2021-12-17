At least 27 people are believed to have died in a fire in a building in the Japanese city of Osaka. This has been stated by the city’s fire brigade, international news agencies report.

The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Kitashinchi, a shopping and entertainment area in the western Japanese city, a fire service spokesman said. At least 23 people have been taken to hospitals.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. According to the Japanese television channel NHK, the police are investigating possible arson. According to NHK, the building houses a psychiatric clinic, an English school and companies.

heavy smoke

The fire was reported shortly after the clinic opened at 10 a.m. and was extinguished within half an hour. Video footage shows heavy smoke billowing from the fourth-floor windows. Dozens of fire and police vehicles were also seen in the street near the building. A total of 70 fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the fire.

A fire started at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto in 2019 killed more than 30 people and injured dozens more.