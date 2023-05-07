At least 27 miners died in a fire inside a gold mine in the southern Peruvian region of Arequipa, authorities said Sunday.

Police and prosecutors at the scene said that electrical contact likely caused the fire, which occurred in a corridor inside the Esperanta mine in the state of Condisuyos, in a remote area of ​​Arequipa.

“The information we have indicates that 27 people were killed inside the mine,” prosecutor Giovanni Matos told a television channel.

The fire, which appeared to be followed by an explosion, occurred at a depth of 100 meters on Saturday, but police reported Sunday that there were casualties. Ambulances began securing the mine on Sunday, with the aim of being able to enter it. “We have to make sure that where the bodies are located is safe to be able to enter and retrieve them,” the public prosecutor said.

Family members of the victims came to the nearest police station in an attempt to obtain information about relief operations.