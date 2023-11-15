The agency said that the two planes landed in Ankara shortly after 00:30 (21:30 GMT), carrying the patients and their companions.

Turkish Health Minister Fakhr al-Din Koca said on Wednesday evening that a total of 40 people, including 27 cancer patients and their companions, were able to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt in preparation for their transfer to Turkey.

In an interview with journalists, Koca, who visited Egypt for talks on bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza, said, “27 cancer patients in Gaza crossed the Rafah crossing. We planned to transfer these 26 patients to Turkey today” with 13 of their companions.

Ankara is awaiting the green light from Egypt to open its field hospitals in Rafah on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip, with the aim of treating the wounded and sick Palestinians.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, “I hope that in the near future we will be able to establish a field hospital in Gaza, in the area near the Rafah crossing, and our efforts are moving in this direction.”

Turkey previously sent several cargo planes in addition to a ship loaded with food, medical equipment and medicines to Egypt and intended for Gaza, including incubators and electricity generators.