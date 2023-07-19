The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources recently launched the first phase of the “digital employee experience” in the federal government, which aims to provide an easy and smooth digital experience for federal government officials and employees through the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”.

Acting Director General of the Authority, Laila Obaid Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that the project provides a new digital interface for employees to complete their human resources procedures independently and in an intelligent manner, and will provide them with 27 proactive digital experiences designed personally for them, and supported by the latest technologies of generative artificial intelligence.

She indicated that the new interface will contribute to simplifying and accelerating the employee’s digital experiences by 55%, and federal government employees will also have a new experience when applying for vacations, explaining that the new interface will provide information integration for the employee by linking with the Emirates ID system, health systems in the country, and systems annuities.

She emphasized that the authority’s team had re-engineered the self-service system for federal government officials and employees, and that the project would enhance the country’s efforts in the field of digital transformation, and adopt the latest digital and smart technologies in providing government services, which would consolidate the high position that the UAE occupies on the work map. She indicated that the project constitutes a proactive approach in designing digital experiences for employees based on their needs, preferences and behaviors, while taking care of the user experience, and involving them in testing and improving the experiences.

Al Suwaidi said: “The new digital system is proactive and integrated and represents a quantum leap in the government human resources sector, and embodies the best global practices in human resource management, and adopts artificial intelligence technology to keep pace with future trends by transforming into a flexible, highly efficient and productive digital government. The new system will provide an easy and smooth journey.” employees upon completion of their HR procedures.

She explained that the first phase of the digital employee experience project in the federal government includes a number of ministries and federal entities, where they have worked over the past months to develop the “Bayanati” system and bring it out in a new innovative way, in order to enrich the users’ experience and facilitate the customers’ journey, by accelerating Operations, simplification, and shortening of current electronic procedures.

The Acting Director General of the “Authority” stated that the “Bayanati” system in its new form will constitute an integrated, proactive digital system, enhanced by artificial intelligence techniques and algorithms, as it will contribute to bringing about a quantum leap in the human resources experience in ministries and federal entities, developing current government business tools and models, and raising efficiency Electronic human resources systems approved in the federal government.

She stated that the new system aims to develop channels and mechanisms for submitting and approving requests related to human resources procedures for both the employee and the line manager in the federal government, in order to improve the employee’s digital experience, increase the use of electronic applications, and reduce the burden required to support and operate these systems. The project is the first stage of the stages and objectives required to keep pace with the technological development in the field of human resource systems.

For his part, Director of the Human Resources Information System Department at the Authority, Asim Al-Awadi, stated that the digital employee experience project in the federal government will be launched in several stages, so that in each stage it will target a group of ministries and federal entities, leading to activating the new “Bayanati” system in all ministries. And the federal authorities that activated it by the end of this year.

He pointed out that the digital employee experience project in the federal government embodies the Authority’s keenness to develop and improve electronic human resources systems in the federal government, in line with developments and improving customer experience.

“Bayanati” contributes to the automation of all human resources, wages and salaries procedures in the ministries and federal entities from employee appointment until retirement. It also established a unified database for the federal government that reflects its reality, supports decision-makers and assists in planning processes.