As expected, the selection of Colombia advanced to the semifinals of the America Cupafter beating 5-0 Panamawho fought until the last minute to leave their historic participation high, however, the Paisas They are already waiting for Uruguay either Brazil in the run-up to the grand finale.
Just eight minutes in, John Cordoba A corner kick was taken by James Rodriguez to go ahead. Later, at 12′, John Arias He suffered a penalty from the goalkeeper Olrando Mosquerawith James Rodriguez converting from the penalty spot. Even before the end of the first half, Luis Diaz he pumped the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.
For the second half, the coffee-growing team continued to push forward, scoring another goal at 70′ thanks to Richard Rioswho from outside the area hit a ball as it came and the goalkeeper was unable to get past it. Already in added time, Jose Cordoba He made a strong entry on Santiago Ariasarriving at a new penalty, which he converted Miguel Borja to close the board.
Thus, Colombia maintains its unbeaten record under the guidance of the Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzowhich reached 27 games, achieving two and a half years without knowing defeat, and at the same time, it is the first time that it has achieved a victory by five goals in the history of the America Cup.
