The proportion of obesity among adults in the UAE is 27.8%, based on the results of the National Survey 2017-2018, while the rate of obesity among children and adolescents reached 17.35%, in the age group from 5 to 17 years, according to the latest available statistics from the periodic examination of school students.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has made long strides in combating obesity, through its efforts on the two axes of awareness and treatment to develop the results of the national obesity index, within the objectives of the national agenda for 2021, with the ministry’s strategy aimed at providing comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways that ensure community protection from diseases.

World Obesity Day, with its new date corresponding to the date of March 4, which was adopted by the World Obesity Federation, marks its global unification. An occasion to shed more light on obesity, in proportion to its health risks, and to raise awareness of the importance and necessity of concerted efforts to combat obesity, and the chronic diseases it causes, which constitute a health, psychological and economic burden on individuals, societies and nations.

In the field of obesity treatment, the Ministry has made several achievements, the most recent of which is Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah obtaining advanced international accreditation as a center of excellence in the field of obesity surgery, from the Joint International Committee for Accreditation of Health Facilities JCI, through the virtual evaluation technique, as the first hospital in the world outside the United States of America This achievement, after the Ministry’s success in establishing and developing centers of excellence for the treatment of obesity, and increasing the number of clinics specialized in obesity.

Bariatric surgery operations are also being conducted in several hospitals in the Ministry, with the availability of distinguished medical staff, modern equipment and devices, in addition to conducting clinical research studies, creating a database for obesity surgery patients to follow up their cases, while continuing the continuous development of specialized cadres, and employing smart applications in spreading awareness campaigns on the dangers of obesity. On public health.





