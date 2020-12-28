In Russia, 27,787 people were infected with the coronavirus per day. The total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic was 3,078,035, according to Telegram-channel operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

Most cases – 6253 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (3748 new cases) and the Moscow Region (1606 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug. There are no infected people only in one region – the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

In addition, 487 deaths were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours. In total, 55,265 people have died with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

20,480 recovered and were discharged in a day. In total, 2,471,309 cases of recovery were registered in Russia after suffering COVID-19

