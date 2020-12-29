In Russia, 27,002 people were infected with the coronavirus per day. The total number of cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic was 3,105,037, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection reported on its Telegram channel.

Most cases were recorded in Moscow (5641), St. Petersburg (3757) and the Moscow region (1547). The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (4).

Over the past 24 hours, 562 deaths have been recorded in the country. In total, 55,827 people have died with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of people recovered from COVID-19 in the country has increased to 2,496,183.