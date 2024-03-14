2,694 homes violating the regulations for using government housing in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced the results of the first phase of the joint field survey campaign that it implemented in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, targeting 11,340 residential units of government housing, based on their keenness to adhere to the vision of the Abu Dhabi government in developing integrated, sustainable residential communities that contribute to enhancing well-being. Social and family cohesion among community members.

The results of the campaign, which included all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, showed that 2,694 homes were monitored in violation of controls on the use of government housing, including 1,552 homes in the city of Abu Dhabi, 1,009 homes in the city of Al Ain, and 133 homes in the Al Dhafra region.

The number of homes whose conditions were rectified in the emirate since the beginning of the campaign reached 2,595 homes, while the number of violating homes whose conditions were not rectified during the warning period reached 99 homes. Based on the results of the campaign, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, in coordination with the competent government agencies, took the necessary legal procedures and measures against 99 of the violating housing whose conditions had not been corrected and followed the procedures and systems approved for that.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority affirmed its keenness to provide suitable housing for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to suit their special needs and requirements, and to monitor their occupancy in accordance with the conditions and controls for using these housing. The Authority is also keen to provide the necessary solutions to maintain them and maintain their general condition, in line with the directions of the Abu Dhabi government in developing vital, integrated residential communities that provide public safety and an appropriate environment. The authority confirmed that the inspection process for the homes whose conditions have been rectified will continue, to ensure that they continue to be occupied legally, and in the event of a repeat violation, legal procedures and measures will be applied against them directly and without warning. For its part, the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced that the second phase of the inspection campaign will begin next May, targeting all government housing in the emirate.

It is noteworthy that the campaign implemented by the Authority in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport is in line with the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2019 regulating the occupancy of real estate and residential units in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and aims to raise the level of community awareness of the negative effects of unused housing, and housing used for a purpose other than its intended purpose. As well as introducing the controls, requirements and violations of renting housing grants.

