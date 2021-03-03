The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 218,351 new examinations during the past 24 hours, to early detection and count the cases infected with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19). It revealed 2,692 new cases of infection, bringing the total number of registered cases to 399,463 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of 16 cases infected with the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1269 cases.

And it announced that 1,589 new cases of those infected with the virus had recovered, and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care. The Ministry also announced the provision of 73 thousand and 374 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total doses that have been provided, as of yesterday, to six million and 168 thousand and 330 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 62.37 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

