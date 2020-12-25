Highlights: The first case came on April 1 in Dharavi, on May 3, the highest number of 94 cases came.

6.5 lakh people live in 2.5 sq km area of ​​Mumbai’s Dharabi

Dharavi now has only 12 active cases, 8 home quarantines and 4 patients undergoing treatment.

The Dharavi model of overcoming the corona was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO)

Brijesh Tripathi, Mumbai

After 267 days in Asia’s largest slum Dharavi, no new corona cases were found on Friday. Corona patients were appearing here in December in single digit continuously. Only 1 patient was found for several days.

The first Corona case came to light on 1 April in Dharavi. After that this area remained a hotspot of Corona for a long time. On May 3, there were 94 Corona cases reported in a single day. The Central Government, State Government and BMC had given full force to free Dharavi from Corona.

G / North Ward Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighawkar said that only 12 active cases remain in Dharavi. Of these, 8 are home quarantined and 4 patients are undergoing treatment.

WHO praised

The Dharavi model of overcoming the corona was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Australian and US media also praised the Dharavi model. The Philippines had applied a blue print of this model and applied it to itself.

Beat the corona like this

BMC Commissioner IS Under the leadership of Chahal and under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani, Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighawkar adopted the 4T mantra. Under this, emphasis was placed on tracing, testing, tracking and treatment. Finally them Succeeded to beat Corona in Dharavi.